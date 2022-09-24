Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.5% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth $217,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 68.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 21.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth $80,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on J shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.91. The stock had a trading volume of 392,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,832. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $112.41 and a one year high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

