Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $464,000 in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 810.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,675,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,103,000 after buying an additional 2,381,861 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11,657.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,723,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,543,000 after buying an additional 1,708,981 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,084,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,451,000 after buying an additional 1,462,745 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,608,000 after buying an additional 284,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,512,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.59. 697,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,849. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $56.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $44.67.

