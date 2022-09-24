Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,619. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $49.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.10.

