Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,617 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.19.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,572,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.81. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The firm has a market cap of $295.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $13,773,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,161,953 shares in the company, valued at $34,274,490,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,857 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total value of $13,773,045.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,161,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,274,490,634.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,125 shares of company stock valued at $108,581,151. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

