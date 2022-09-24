C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

C&F Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of CFFI stock opened at $49.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $175.08 million, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.38. C&F Financial has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $54.30.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $28.29 million during the quarter.

C&F Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of C&F Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. C&F Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in C&F Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in C&F Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in C&F Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

