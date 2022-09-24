Chimpion Price Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (BNANA)

Chimpion (BNANA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Chimpion coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00005338 BTC on popular exchanges. Chimpion has a total market cap of $32.34 million and approximately $89,091.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion.

Chimpion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected.”

