China Index (NASDAQ:CIH) Trading 6.5% Higher

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. 1,987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 81,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

China Index Trading Up 6.5 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Index stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.16% of China Index worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

China Index Company Profile

China Index Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a real estate information and analytics service platform in China. The company offers promotion services, including number of online and offline themed campaigns, such as industry forums, periodic updates, and online promotions to its customers to promote their brands.

