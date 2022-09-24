Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises approximately 1.0% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.29. 1,880,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,663. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.16. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $171.96 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The stock has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.02%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.83.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

