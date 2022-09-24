Citigroup Downgrades Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $27.75 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut Change Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.75 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.75 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $27.75 price target on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.75.

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -113.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.02. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $884.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.39 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. Equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Change Healthcare by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

