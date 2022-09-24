Citigroup Downgrades Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) to Neutral

Citigroup cut shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $27.75 price target on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut Change Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.75 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.75 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $27.75 price target on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.75.
Change Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of CHNG stock opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -113.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.02. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.34.
Institutional Trading of Change Healthcare
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Change Healthcare by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
