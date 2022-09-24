Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Shares Down 2.5%

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. Approximately 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Citizens Financial Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71.

Citizens Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 4%.

About Citizens Financial

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

