CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.34.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $11.16 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.69.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

