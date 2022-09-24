Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Holdings Decreased by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,802 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,826 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 44.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

CTSH traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $58.85. 3,006,296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,880,292. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $58.13 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.80.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

