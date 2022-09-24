Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-$5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.44 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.47 billion.

NASDAQ:COLM traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.46. The stock had a trading volume of 573,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,409. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $107.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

COLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.38.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, CFO Jim A. Swanson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $379,329.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 52.9% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,152,000 after purchasing an additional 252,733 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 5,134.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after buying an additional 245,352 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 54.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after buying an additional 100,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 390,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,321,000 after buying an additional 68,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,843,000 after buying an additional 50,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

