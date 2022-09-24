Combo (COMB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.65 Million

Combo (COMB) traded up 58.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last seven days, Combo has traded 114.8% higher against the dollar. Combo has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Combo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Combo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Combo Coin Profile

Combo was first traded on September 6th, 2020. Combo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Combo’s official Twitter account is @DefiCombo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Combo’s official website is www.comboos.com/#.

Combo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Combo (COMB) is a decentralized financial derivatives aggregation protocol developed based on the Kuchain public chain. It includes a liquidity mining protocol, synthetic asset issuance protocol, pledge mining, oracle machine and other protocols.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Combo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Combo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Combo using one of the exchanges listed above.

