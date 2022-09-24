Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE:CMC opened at $35.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.36. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $29.96 and a 1-year high of $46.68.

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $655,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 303,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after buying an additional 117,282 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,834,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $1,103,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

