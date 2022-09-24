Compound (COMP) Trading Up 7.2% This Week

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, Compound has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $443.78 million and $97.51 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be purchased for $61.07 or 0.00322475 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00129694 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00075929 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00050172 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. Each day, approximately 2,312 COMP will be distributed to users of the protocol; the distribution is allocated to each market (ETH, USDC, DAI…), and is set through the governance process by COMP token-holders. Within each market, half of the distribution is earned by suppliers, and the other half by borrowers. Discord “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

