Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.86

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.86 and traded as high as C$5.18. Computer Modelling Group shares last traded at C$5.11, with a volume of 58,302 shares.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$401.68 million and a PE ratio of 21.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Computer Modelling Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects in Canada.

