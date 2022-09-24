Contrasting FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE)

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) and Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares FONAR and Movano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FONAR 10.96% 8.66% 6.34% Movano N/A -85.58% -76.68%

Risk & Volatility

FONAR has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Movano has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

46.0% of FONAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.0% of Movano shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of FONAR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Movano shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FONAR and Movano’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FONAR $89.93 million 1.04 $10.21 million N/A N/A Movano N/A N/A -$21.77 million ($0.77) -3.70

FONAR has higher revenue and earnings than Movano.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FONAR and Movano, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FONAR 0 0 0 0 N/A Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FONAR beats Movano on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FONAR

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment. It provides Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. The company offers non-medical management, including administrative services, billing and collection services, credentialing services, contract negotiations, compliance consulting, purchasing IT services, hiring, conducting interviews, training, supervision and management of non-medical personnel, storage of medical records, office space, equipment, repair maintenance services, accounting, assistance with compliance matters and the development and implementation of practice growth and marketing strategies. The company owns and operates 5 diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages 39 MRI scanning facilities, including 25 facilities located in New York and 14 situated in Florida. It markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is based in Melville, New York.

About Movano

Movano Inc. engages in developing a platform to deliver healthcare solutions at the intersection of medtech and consumer devices. Its platform uses radiofrequency technology, which enables the creation of sensors that are small enough to fit into wearable devices and other small form factors. The company develops Movano Ring that measures heart rate, heart rate variability, sleep, respiration, temperature, blood oxygen saturation, steps, and calories, as well as incorporates women-centric features and design. It is also developing non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring and cuffless blood pressure monitoring features to its technology platform. The company was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. Movano Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

