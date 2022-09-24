Convex CRV (CVXCRV) Price Reaches $0.89 on Top Exchanges

Convex CRV (CVXCRV) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Convex CRV has a total market cap of $28.37 million and $12,493.00 worth of Convex CRV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Convex CRV has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Convex CRV coin can now be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00004679 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011205 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070488 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10775941 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00137021 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $355.57 or 0.01858877 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Convex CRV Profile

Convex CRV launched on May 17th, 2021. Convex CRV’s total supply is 31,727,030 coins. Convex CRV’s official website is www.convexfinance.com. Convex CRV’s official Twitter account is @ConvexFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “cvxCRV is tokenized veCRV. If a user deposits CRV into Convex, that CRV is locked forever on the platform as veCRV. A tokenized version of veCRV, cvxCRV, is returned to the user at a 1:1 rate.cvxCRV can be staked into the platform to receive normal Curve admin fees one would get for staking their veCRV on Curve.fi, as 3CRV. Additionally, users staking cvxCRV will receive CRV from Convex's performance fee, as well as the platform native token CVX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex CRV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex CRV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex CRV using one of the exchanges listed above.

