Copeland Capital Management LLC Buys 54,777 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,777 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Universal Display worth $37,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Universal Display by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,102,000 after purchasing an additional 128,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 42.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,006,000 after acquiring an additional 249,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 705,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,807,000 after purchasing an additional 53,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OLED. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,194,266.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,932,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.59. 395,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,180. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $95.65 and a twelve month high of $193.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.81.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.21 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

