Copeland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. NexPoint Residential Trust comprises 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.66% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $42,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

NYSE NXRT traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.67. 96,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,837. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $95.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.65%.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

