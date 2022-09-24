Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,339 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.11% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $34,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 162.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 675.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KW traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.34. 733,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,008. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.13. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is currently 105.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,191,065.92. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,142,961 shares in the company, valued at $41,487,724.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

