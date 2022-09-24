Copeland Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Domino’s Pizza worth $16,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $368.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.36.

Insider Activity

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total transaction of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $9.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,963. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.62 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.17.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

