Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $40.42 Million Stock Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 942,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $40,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Monro by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Monro by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Monro by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Monro by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 75,524 shares during the last quarter.

MNRO stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.66. 305,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,382. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

In other news, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $37,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

