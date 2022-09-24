Copeland Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,944 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $18,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PB traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.40. The company had a trading volume of 374,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,457. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.69 and a 1-year high of $80.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.28.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,200 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,964.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Stories

