Copeland Capital Management LLC Purchases 50,881 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 684,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,881 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane comprises about 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $45,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

HLNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.48. The stock had a trading volume of 171,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,589. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $61.38 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $135.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.20 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 52.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 38.93%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

