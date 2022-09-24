Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 114,472 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,472 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $15,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.36. 10,208,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,079,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.