Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 66,973 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 378,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,973 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group accounts for about 2.0% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $61,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXST traded down $3.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.88. 276,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,646. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.90 and a 200-day moving average of $178.45. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.69 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.10. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $246.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,481.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Ryder sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,098 shares of company stock worth $2,122,612 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

