Copeland Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse comprises approximately 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of Littelfuse worth $50,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFUS traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,743. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.94 and a 12 month high of $334.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.33.

Littelfuse Profile

(Get Rating)

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.