Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $4.27 on Friday, reaching $195.41. The stock had a trading volume of 432,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,632. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $306.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.