Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,577 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,577 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 8.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.36. 1,598,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,998. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.