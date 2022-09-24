Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,843,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,384. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.00. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

