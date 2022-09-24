Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 386 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,825,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,171,000 after buying an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,343,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,660,000 after purchasing an additional 97,669 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,414,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 182,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,588,000 after purchasing an additional 89,571 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of IWN traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.98. 1,372,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,036. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.94. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.13 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

