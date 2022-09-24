Costain Group (LON:COST) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.75

Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 39.75 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 43.25 ($0.52). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 42.20 ($0.51), with a volume of 56,010 shares traded.

Costain Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £116.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14.

About Costain Group

(Get Rating)

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.