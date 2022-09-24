Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Posts Earnings Results

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 4.3 %

COST stock traded down $20.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $466.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,377,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,024. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $528.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.39. The company has a market capitalization of $206.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.92.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,376,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,368,364,000 after buying an additional 64,692 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $220,948,000 after buying an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 310,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $178,853,000 after buying an additional 45,700 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 251,817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $145,009,000 after buying an additional 25,948 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $103,365,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

