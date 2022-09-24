Craneware (LON:CRW) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,600 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Craneware (LON:CRW – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,320 ($28.03) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Craneware Stock Performance

Shares of CRW stock opened at GBX 2,100 ($25.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £746.38 million and a PE ratio of 9,130.43. Craneware has a 52-week low of GBX 1,340 ($16.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,700 ($32.62). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,749.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,677.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.96.

Craneware Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a GBX 15.50 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This is a boost from Craneware’s previous dividend of $12.50. Craneware’s payout ratio is 161.43%.

About Craneware

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; integration for chargemaster management, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

