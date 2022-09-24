CREDIT Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $321.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $316,907.21 and approximately $321.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 59.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jack Token (JACK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002297 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

CREDIT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

