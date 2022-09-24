Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CS shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a CHF 4 price target (down previously from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Redburn Partners cut Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Down 12.1 %

Shares of CS stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,676 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth $73,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 5,527.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 664,479 shares in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

