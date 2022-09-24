Credit Suisse Group Lowers CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $39.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $39.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CSX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.42.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. CSX has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. CSX’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,668 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $732,770,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $276,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

