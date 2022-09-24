Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CG. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$10.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.15.

TSE CG opened at C$5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.41 and a 1-year high of C$13.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.34. The company has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

