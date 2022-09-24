Crest Nicholson (OTC:CRTHF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crest Nicholson (OTC:CRTHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRTHF. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Crest Nicholson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC cut shares of Crest Nicholson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Crest Nicholson Stock Performance

Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings Plc is a real estate company, which engages in the development of apartments and townhouses to traditional detached family homes and complex regeneration schemes. The firm’s products range varies from homes for first time buyers through to large family homes; and includes a mixture of houses, apartments, and supporting commercial premises as part of its larger developments.

