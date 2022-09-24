Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several other reports. OTR Global cut shares of Crocs to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.00.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.35. Crocs has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.99.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.51. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The business had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $587,503.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $873,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,351,000 after purchasing an additional 111,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

