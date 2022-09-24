CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of CAPL opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $23.29.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 73.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 4.5% during the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.