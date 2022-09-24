CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
CrossAmerica Partners Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of CAPL opened at $19.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.93 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.76. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $23.29.
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 73.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners
CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.
Featured Stories
