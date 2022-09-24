Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Downgraded by Dawson James

Dawson James lowered shares of Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Crown ElectroKinetics Trading Down 15.0 %

NASDAQ:CRKN opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $4.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown ElectroKinetics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 417,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 49,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics by 139.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 504,986 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in Crown ElectroKinetics by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 451,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. develops and sells optical switching films. The company also focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.

