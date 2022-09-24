Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Stock Price Up 17%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) shares rose 17% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Crypto Trading Up 17.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15.

Crypto Company Profile

The Crypto Company, through its subsidiaries, provides consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company is based in Malibu, California.

