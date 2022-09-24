CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,689 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.1% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,346,805,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in CVS Health by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after buying an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after buying an additional 2,628,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

CVS Health Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,647,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,529. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average of $99.25. The company has a market cap of $129.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.