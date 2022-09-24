Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Truist Financial

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CYXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup raised Cyxtera Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cyxtera Technologies to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Cyxtera Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CYXT opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $785.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.18% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 32,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $395,283.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,109.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 32,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $395,283.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,109.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 11,229 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $138,004.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,318 shares of company stock worth $1,762,105. Insiders own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYXT. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 139.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 62,324 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $817,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 102.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,168,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 592,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $210,000.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Further Reading

