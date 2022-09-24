Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Cut to $325.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Benchmark from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DHR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $321.75.

Danaher Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DHR opened at $265.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $281.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.96.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaher

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Danaher by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 22,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 70,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

