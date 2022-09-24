DAO1 Price Down 28.6% This Week (DAO1)

DAO1 (DAO1) traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last week, DAO1 has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. One DAO1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. DAO1 has a market cap of $26,987.06 and $31,262.00 worth of DAO1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011208 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About DAO1

DAO1’s official Twitter account is @Dao1Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAO1 is https://reddit.com/r/DAO1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DAO1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

