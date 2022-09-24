DAO1 Price Down 28.6% This Week (DAO1)

DAO1 (DAO1) traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. During the last week, DAO1 has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. One DAO1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges. DAO1 has a market cap of $26,987.06 and $31,262.00 worth of DAO1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005233 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011208 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About DAO1
DAO1’s official Twitter account is @Dao1Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAO1 is https://reddit.com/r/DAO1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
DAO1 Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for DAO1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.