dAppstore Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6.90 Million (DAPPX)

dAppstore (DAPPX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. One dAppstore coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, dAppstore has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. dAppstore has a total market cap of $6.90 million and $351,749.00 worth of dAppstore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011198 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070216 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10734403 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

dAppstore Coin Profile

dAppstore was first traded on January 15th, 2022. dAppstore’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. dAppstore’s official Twitter account is @d_appstore and its Facebook page is accessible here. dAppstore’s official website is dappstore.me.

Buying and Selling dAppstore

According to CryptoCompare, “The native utility token of dAppstore (DAPPC) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of dAppstore, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem and is intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dAppstore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dAppstore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dAppstore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

